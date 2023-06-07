You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 07Article 1781795

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wears my lingerie without my knowledge

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have discovered that my husband has a preference for wearing my lingerie without my knowledge or consent, which has deeply surprised and unsettled me.

I am unsure how to address this situation and seek guidance on the appropriate course of action.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

