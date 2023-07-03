Dear GhanaWeb: My husband wants to move his ex-girlfriend and her mother into our home

LifeStyle of Monday, 3 July 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



In light of recent developments, I find myself confronted with the rather perplexing situation wherein my dear husband has subtly implied his desire to extend an invitation to his former flame, the woman who was once his girlfriend and who also happens to be the mother of his child, to come and reside within the sanctity of our shared marital abode.



The reason behind this unconventional proposition, as it has been relayed to me, is the unfortunate circumstance of her recent eviction from her own dwelling.



While I do my utmost to maintain a composed demeanor, I must confess that such a suggestion strikes at the very core of my being.



The mere thought of welcoming this individual, who once held a romantic position in my husband's life, into the sacred space that we have painstakingly built together, appears to defy the fundamental principles upon which our sacred bond is founded.



Thus, I find myself standing at a perplexing crossroads, grappling with the weighty question of what course of action to pursue in light of these unforeseen circumstances that have transpired before me.



