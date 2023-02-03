You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 03Article 1707551

LifeStyle of Friday, 3 February 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband treats me like a maid

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband does no housework at all! He does not even pick up his plate after eating his meal.

I feel like his personal butler, and it gets overwhelming. I may be a housewife, but I have a toddler to take care of.

There is no help from his end. When I ask him, he uses his job as an excuse and I don't know what to do. I can't just walk away.

Can I get some advice?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

