Dear GhanaWeb: My husband's fitness journey is making me feel insecure about my body

Monday, 17 April 2023

When my husband and I got married, we were both on the heavier side. Over time, we continued to gain weight, especially me after having our first child.



However, in the past year, he has taken control of his diet and workout routine, and he's now in his fittest shape ever.



Unfortunately, I haven't made the same progress, and I still look the same. I feel unloved and hate my body more than ever.



Shopping has become a nightmare for me, as I struggle to find clothes that fit my size. I'm always worried about being compared to my husband, which makes me extremely anxious and depressed.



Can you help me, please?



