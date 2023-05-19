Dear GhanaWeb: My husband no longer acknowledges me in our marriage

LifeStyle of Friday, 19 May 2023

Being a housewife with a 3-year-old child, I find myself facing a deep sense of loneliness in my marriage due to my husband's workaholic tendencies.



Throughout the day, my attention is dedicated to caring for our child, leaving me eagerly anticipating my husband's return in the evening.



However, upon his arrival, he quickly retreats to his study, barely acknowledging my presence.



We no longer share meals together, and I long for meaningful conversations and quality time together.



It seems that my husband's interest in our relationship has dwindled, and this situation has left me wondering if our marriage is on the verge of falling apart.



I'm reaching out for help and guidance in this difficult situation.



