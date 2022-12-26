You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 26Article 1686416

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband keeps cheating on me

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have caught my husband cheating on me three times since our marriage.

Every time I forgive him because I don’t want to rock our boat as we have kids too.

But I have developed this deep dislike for him that is corroding me from within. Please help.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

