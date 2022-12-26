Dear GhanaWeb: My husband keeps cheating on me

LifeStyle of Monday, 26 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Dear GhanaWeb,
I have caught my husband cheating on me three times since our marriage.
Every time I forgive him because I don’t want to rock our boat as we have kids too.
But I have developed this deep dislike for him that is corroding me from within. Please help.
Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship, and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.
