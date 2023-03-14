Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is okay with my stepchildren having sex with each other

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

After twelve years of marriage, my relationship has come to an end. I discovered that my stepchildren have been engaging in an incestuous relationship, and when I brought this to my husband's attention, he brushed it off by claiming that they were adults.



This has led me to question the morality of the family I have been a part of. In retrospect, there were signs that I overlooked, such as my stepson's casual slapping of his stepsister’s buttocks.



When I confronted my husband about the situation, he bluntly told me that if I couldn't handle it, I should leave.



I am now left wondering what my next steps should be.



