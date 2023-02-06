Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is childish

LifeStyle of Monday, 6 February 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



My husband acts like a baby. He is not responsible at all. His mother sometimes even encourages his behavior!



I have tried pointing out his behavior to him, but every time I do, he takes it in a very negative light.



How can I knock some sense into him?



