Dear GhanaWeb: My husband is childish

Dear GhanaWeb,

My husband acts like a baby. He is not responsible at all. His mother sometimes even encourages his behavior!

I have tried pointing out his behavior to him, but every time I do, he takes it in a very negative light.

How can I knock some sense into him?

