Dear GhanaWeb: My husband ignores how rudely his mother treats me and blames it on her age

Dear GhanaWeb,



My husband is a good man, but he has "fits of mommy love" that may be embarrassing sometimes. His mother has always been cruel to me, but she occasionally goes too far. She goes through my closets and grabs my jewelry under the guise of wanting to wear it.



She even threw my food out last week because I didn't chop fruit for her son in the evening. My husband is unconcerned about such little matters, but when she did this in front of him, he picked up the shattered plate and food off the floor. He didn't say anything to her.



He didn't say anything to her. He never speaks to her and defends her by saying she has aged.



Why do I have to be cautious and sensitive to her age while she treats me any way she wants?



