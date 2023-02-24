Dear GhanaWeb: My husband has moved his parents and six relatives into our house

LifeStyle of Friday, 24 February 2023

I am reaching out for advice regarding a situation that has caused me great distress. My husband has recently moved his parents and six extended family members into our house without consulting me.



We recently built our dream home with over 8 bedrooms, but my husband decided to offer the vacant rooms to his family without considering my feelings or discussing it with me beforehand.



The presence of his family has caused a strain on our marriage. They are constantly making demands on my time and energy, telling me how to take care of my children, and adding extra work to my already busy schedule.



I have always valued my privacy, and their presence in our home is overwhelming and intrusive. I feel like I am losing control of my own household, and it has left me feeling helpless and frustrated.



I am considering divorce as a result of this situation, but I am open to any advice on how to handle this situation in a way that can help me preserve my marriage and my sanity.



