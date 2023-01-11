Dear GhanaWeb: My husband got a woman pregnant; my lover now wants my hand in marriage

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Before we were married, I dated my spouse for 15 years.

People who knew us when we were dating thought we would get married because of our strong relationship.



My husband informed me of his intention to wed a second woman who was already pregnant two years after our marriage.



That was the turning point in my life, and I believed I would die of heartbreak.



I've been having an affair with a 37-year-old man who means the world to me, even though I'm still technically married to my husband.



I went through a lot with this new guy, but despite his request, I won't leave my husband in favour of his new wife.



What do you think I should do?



ADA/BOG