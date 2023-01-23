Dear GhanaWeb: My husband forces me to watch porn before he sleeps with me

You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 23Article 1700168

Dear GhanaWeb,

I hate watching porn, but my spouse finds it seductive.

Before we start having sex, he usually pressures me to watch porn, but the truth is that it doesn't turn me on at all—instead, it makes me feel sick.

I haven't been able to explain it to him clearly since I don't want him to be embarrassed by it.
I want to tackle it rationally.

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

