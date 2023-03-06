You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 06Article 1725956

Dear GhanaWeb: My husband and I live like roommates

Dear GhanaWeb,

In a house, my husband and I live like roommates.

Despite having a son together and being married, we don't feel like married people.

I get very anxious and frustrated sometimes because he never has sex with me. This never-ending loop feels extremely frustrating to me. Could you please assist me?

What should I do?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

