Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend is getting married to my best friend

Dear GhanaWeb,



I know you are also thinking about how that happened, and I am ready to tell you the whole story.



For 3 years, my best friend was the only person I shared my relationship problems with.



When I fight with my girlfriend, I speak to him.



When my girlfriend demands money and I don’t have it, I borrow money from him.



My relationship with my girlfriend was on the brink of collapsing last year, but it was this same friend who revived the relationship.



I proposed to my girlfriend in 2023, and she turned down the proposal. I was fortunate that I didn't do it in a public place.



I asked if she wasn’t ready to settle with me. She said she wanted to, but something was going on.



She was hesitant to share, but she came around and told me she was in love with my best friend.



She dated both me and my best friend for three years. He proposed to her last year and she has decided to marry him.



The news hit me hard. I sobbed for a few days and decided to move on with my life.



I was going through my email last weekend when I saw a wedding invitation from my best friend. And as if that was not enough, in that same email, he asked that I be his best man.



It’s going to be the best wedding of the century.



You can’t have your cake and eat it.



