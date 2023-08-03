Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend has blocked me everywhere, I don't know what to do.

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

My partner and I had an argument that could have been resolved so easily, but she blocked me everywhere on social media and her phone.



I have a week to travel abroad, and she has still not reached out to me.



I want to know if I have the right to call it quits without any words.



What if she came back and said she needed space?



I need a little advice here.



