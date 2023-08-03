You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 08 03Article 1817939

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My girlfriend has blocked me everywhere, I don't know what to do.

Dear GhanaWeb,

My partner and I had an argument that could have been resolved so easily, but she blocked me everywhere on social media and her phone.

I have a week to travel abroad, and she has still not reached out to me.

I want to know if I have the right to call it quits without any words.

What if she came back and said she needed space?

I need a little advice here.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

