Dear GhanaWeb: My girl I fell in love with online is pregnant and wants my help

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Nearly two months have passed since I started dating this lady I met online. Because of my work, we haven't really met, but our next meeting was scheduled, however, I traveled to bury a relative, and while I was there, the lady texted me to tell me that she was expecting a child.



It's not my job to fall in love online, but I was smitten with everything this girl showed me, and now I'm facing this problem. She claims that I am the only one she has told so far, and she apologizes for her mistake.



She claims she wants to terminate the pregnancy and wishes I had slept with her. I pledged to help her in any way I could.



Since we haven't met yet, I want to know if I keep my word or let her go.



ADA/BB