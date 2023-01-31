Dear GhanaWeb: My fiance is requesting to pay me back for cheating on her

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

My girlfriend found out that I had an affair while we were together and has since not forgiven me, despite my apologizing to her every day.



She informed me that she would only forgive me if I let her cheat once with a guy of her choosing. Either that, or she breaks off the engagement.



I've been giving it some thought, and the more I do, the more depressed I am.



I can't stand the idea of her being with another man. I love her and don't want to lose her, but her demand is wicked and unfair. I'm unsure of what to do.



What do I do?



