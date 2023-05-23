Dear GhanaWeb: My ex is back into my life and trying to shake my relationship

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I took a long time to get over my ex and had just managed to settle into a stable relationship when she reached out to me.



She is married but wants to stay in touch with me too and keeps telling me that no one loves her like me.



I am confused right now. I have found love again but her calls and messages do something within me.



How should I handle this situation?





Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BB