Dear GhanaWeb: My bride left me at the altar with a flimsy excuse, I can't move on

LifeStyle of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am not sure why I want to share my story, but I need advice, so here goes nothing. I dated this woman for two years and finally thought of settling down with her.



On my wedding day, I was there waiting for my bride and got a message from her to let me know that she wasn't feeling well and that she needed to go to the hospital.



I got suspicious when I noticed that no one from her family had shown up. It turns out they never sent out half the invitations and never bothered to tell me there was no wedding. So there I was with my friends and family at a wedding that didn't actually exist.



I haven't been able to move on, and I need that advice to keep me going.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/BB