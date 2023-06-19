You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 19Article 1788722

LifeStyle of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to get pregnant before he marries me

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of disturbed woman File photo of disturbed woman

Dear GhanaWeb,

I find myself in a situation where I am dating a man who insists on me getting pregnant before considering marriage.

His rationale is to ensure my fertility, but this request conflicts with my faith and traditional beliefs. I am unsure of how to proceed.

What steps should I take in this complex scenario?

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho and E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:









ADA/BB