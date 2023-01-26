Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend wants me to accommodate his ex and three children

LifeStyle of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have a townhouse with three bedrooms. My office occupies one of the bedrooms, but six months ago, my boyfriend of two years moved in.



To protect his five-year-old son and also two elder daughters, our plans to get married have been delayed.



He came to me to tell me that his ex can no longer afford her apartment due to the drastic rent increase and is preparing to leave Accra and relocate to her parent's home.



According to my boyfriend, he doesn't want to stay far away from his children and doesn't want to keep his children away from their mother.



He is proposing that they move in temporarily with us.



This will mean I give up my office, or he moves in with his ex to help out financially, and both of those options will destroy our bond.



What do I do?



