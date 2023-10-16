Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend took me for granted, he is going to miss his wedding

LifeStyle of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



We have been dating for five years which has been my longest relationship ever.



Before we commenced, I told him how I had failed relationships. So I was looking for someone who would go into the future with me.



He assured me that we both were on the same level and within those five years, the relationship had been amazing and they grew beautifully each year.



For some time now, anytime he came over to my place, a number saved as “Maintenance” kept calling him. I see and ignore it because he is a mechanic and assumed it might be one of his clients.



One evening, as he was taking his bath, the same number called again. I shouted to let him know that someone had been calling but I guess he didn’t hear me.



I was holding the phone when the same number sent a message that read: “The wedding invitation is out including our pre-wedding photoshoot. Please check them out and call me back ASAP”.



I was mute for like 10 minutes and when he came out of the bathroom, I said nothing to him.



That same evening, I managed to get his phone pin and you should guess what I saw.



This man will be getting married in two weeks so yes, he lied to me.



To date, he has no clue I know what’s going on and this draws down to why he has been ignoring the topic ‘marriage’ anytime I brought it up.



I am the quiet type and don’t like drama. I have called it a truce in my past relationships but this time around, it will not happen.



I have decided to invite him over to my place a week before his wedding; he is going to miss his wedding!



I want your readers to just tell me if I making the right decision.



It’s high time these men stop taking women for granted.



