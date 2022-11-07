Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend records us every time we have sex

LifeStyle of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



When my boyfriend and I get intimate, he takes out his phone to record and take pictures of everything we do.



Though I trust him and he says it's for his own viewing, I don't feel comfortable with this because the future is uncertain.



I don't want to hurt him, but then what should I do?



