Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend, his friend have assaulted my husband

LifeStyle of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Before I got married, I used to talk to this man often on Facebook and after two years into my marriage we reconnected again.



The young man would frequently send me images of his penis and claim that when we finally meet, he will rock my world.



My husband was away on a business trip one day, and I went to meet this guy. Another time I did it again, and the third.



I was unaware that my spouse on my third visit and had already gotten to town. On that very day, we weren't going to a hotel as we used to, but to a quiet restaurant to eat with one of his friends. Out of nowhere, my husband showed up and scattered our table.



The two guys beat my husband after a serious fight broke out. Despite my best efforts, my husband would not stop acting stubbornly, so people intervened before things could be resolved.



Even though I'm still married to my husband, our relationship has changed over the years.



I know I made a mistake, but how can I make it up to him?



