Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: My boyfriend admires women with big buttocks in front of me but refuses I get my body done

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am feeling extremely unhappy with my body type and have approached my boyfriend with a request for financial assistance to undergo a procedure that would enhance my buttocks and breast size.

While my boyfriend has expressed that he believes I do not need such procedures, I have noticed that when we are out together, he often admires women with the body shapes I desire. This situation has been causing me discomfort and leading to frequent bouts of anger.

I find it disheartening that he doesn't seem to look at me the same way he does these other women. The uneasiness I feel in our relationship has prompted me to seek advice on how to address this issue.

I would greatly appreciate any guidance you can provide.

