Dear GhanaWeb: My 17-year-old daughter has multiple partners

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am writing to seek advice regarding my 17-year-old daughter, who recently moved to Ghana after being born and raised in the United States.



I am concerned about her confusing dating life, as she seems to have multiple partners and changes them frequently.



While I understand that my daughter's mother believes she needs to learn and go through the heartbreaks of dating, I am not happy with her dating at such an early age.



I want to approach this situation carefully, as I haven't seen my daughter in eleven years and I don't want to push her away.



I would greatly appreciate any advice you can offer on how to address my daughter's dating behavior and help guide her towards making better choices in her relationships.



Thank you for your help.



