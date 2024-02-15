Dear GhanaWeb: Men who come back after break up, what usually brings them back?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Dear GhanaWeb,



I tolerated my ex-boyfriend’s unpleasant attitude he exhibited in the relationship for three years.



At the initial stage of the relationship, he was humble, and caring so what he did to me, I never saw them coming.



I never disrespected this guy in any way and always pushed to make this relationship work but nothing good came out of it.



This man can go a week or month without calling or texting me. When I call to check up on him instead, he always tells me he is busy and hangs up the call.



We had this thing where he spent the weekend at my place every two weeks and I also did the same.



When it was my turn to go over to his place, it was either he lied that he wasn't around or he questioned why I came to his place without informing him.



He sees me or calls me when he feels like but when I miss my boyfriend, I can’t call him or go to his place. This continued until he broke up with me.



I do not know what attracted me to the guy; I just loved him.



I haven’t dated since the break up because I am scared to be treated in that same way by a different guy.



I met this guy in January at a program. He took my number and we’ve been communicating, and going out. I was surprised at the number of times this guy called me a day, something he hardly did when we used to date.



We went out one evening and this guy said we should put the past behind us and start all over again.



Is he for real?



Who destools a bad king and calls him back to rule the kingdom?



