Dear GhanaWeb: It’s two months after our wedding and I am still a virgin

LifeStyle of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb:



My wedding night was one of the days I looked forward to. As a first-timer to these sexually related activities, I began to have a sexual imagination and that should tell you I was prepared for it.



I heard people say the first time is very painful and I have already absorbed the pain I am yet to experience and that is what I mostly do anytime I am about to take a risk (laughs).



We finally got married and was excited to see the day I had anticipated for a very long time. We began to do the do and my husband was about to enter Canaan when I shouted. Yes, I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw his penis, it is big.



I had to come up with a lie which he easily understood and that is one thing I admire about my man. The next day, I lied to him that I was going to see my mother for some days.



I got home and my mum was surprised to see me there. I also lied to her that I had missed my parents and wanted to spend two days with them before I finally went to my husband’s house.



Honestly, I just needed some time to process everything and think of ways my husband would be in me with his big ‘P’ without feeling any pain. I just hate pain.



It’s been two months now and my husband and I haven’t had sex. I am still engulfed with fear which he sees in my eyes anytime we are about to get intimate.



He seems not to worry and rather tells me that it would surely happen at the right time.



My dear married women, who broke their virginity on their wedding night, how did you go about it?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/OGB