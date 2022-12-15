Dear GhanaWeb: Is my boyfriend cheating?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



I've been with my boyfriend for three years now. I told him I didn't care if he purchased cheap presents for a female buddy he has at work when we first started dating. They had been coworkers for more than 20 years.



That isn't the problem. He makes purchases for his female employer. Normally, I wouldn't mind, but now he keeps the things he gets her a secret rather than telling me. I produce a variety of homemade candy gifts and other items.



Every time I make some, I send some to them. This year for Christmas, he bought me a gift card for a relaxing massage at a great spa. When I checked in they asked my name. I gave them my name and said they were sorry the card I had was for someone else.



When I returned home and inquired about it, believing the company had made a mistake, he became furious with me for learning about it.



Does he have an ego that he wants to be fed by other women other than me, does he need to hear how nice he is to others instead of me, or is he cheating?



