Dear GhanaWeb: Is it wrong for your girlfriend to take care of you?

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I sponsored her education from Senior High School and the University. The sponsorship was not just paying school fees, but it included her feeding, handouts, and even her clothes. Her parents can testify to that.



When she completed the University, she was posted to the Northern Region for her National Service and I was responsible for the accommodation and other things she needed to make her comfortable.



I worked at one of the renowned real estate companies in the country which is why I was able to provide for the needs of my girlfriend.



Something happened at our workplace last year and as a result, some of us were laid off.



Within that year, I had also invested a huge amount of money into a business abroad so with the unexpected layoff, things were very rough for me.



Fortunately for her, she was lucky to have gained employment at one of the auditing companies in Ghana so she’s doing well for herself.



When I said things were rough, I meant that they were bad to the extent that I could hardly put food on the table, hence, she was taking care of the house.



The hardship continues and I’m also trying my best to retrieve my locked-up funds to bounce back to my feet.



I hardly ask for money from her. The day I’ll do that is when I need money for food or transport and she’s getting fed up of that.



She’s using my weakness to talk to me rudely.



She always tells me to find a job because I’m becoming a burden on her. I remember she one day asked me to go and ask my mother for money. Yes, she said that.



I don’t know but am I asking too much from her and is it wrong for your girlfriend to take care of you when you’re in your lowest state?



