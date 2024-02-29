Dear GhanaWeb: Is it wrong for a woman to solely sponsor a wedding?

LifeStyle of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My boyfriend and I have been dating for eight years, which is long enough for us to start a marital journey.



I have put him on tests to know if his love is genuine, and he has proven to me that I can enjoy the rest of my life on earth with him.



I want us to get married, but he is not ready. What makes him unready is money. He is now finding his feet, but I was born into a wealthy family.



Since I was ready, I spoke to him about my intention to fund the wedding. He disapproved of the idea, but in a few days, he accepted the proposal.



I have a therapist I speak to, and before I went ahead with the wedding plans, I wanted her to know what I planned to do.



I met with her at her home, and we discussed it. I was hoping she would second my plans, but she warned me not to sponsor the wedding.



She said two-thirds of marriages where a woman loses respect are due to this situation, adding that I would regret my actions.



She made a good point, but I'm convinced Prince will never do anything to hurt me.



What should I do?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb at mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.