Dear GhanaWeb: Is it wrong for a man to take a lady on a ‘gob3’ date?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I’m a 36-year-old man and looking for a lady to marry which I announced on a dating site on Facebook. Luck found me and got a lot of ladies who were interested in me.



I did a careful analysis and narrowed my choices to three ladies out of the seven ladies who showed interest.



I am based in Kumasi and I travelled to Accra for business. Fortunately, these ladies were close to where my business was so I decided to buy them lunch.



There’s this nice beans and plantain diner around my place of work so I decided to take them there. The date was all on a different day.



I spent GHC30.00 on each of them. The beans and plantain cost GHC20.00 plus juice which also cost GHC10.00.



Two of these ladies appreciated the lunch and showed their gratitude to me but one lady didn’t.



She called and rained insults at me for taking her to a gob3 joint. She said I was disrespectful to her so I should never reach out to her again.



Among these ladies, she was the one I was interested in but I guess I turned her off with my gob3 lunch date.



Was I being disrespectful and what is wrong with eating beans with plantain?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/NOQ