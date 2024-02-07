Dear GhanaWeb: Is it ever a good idea to get back with an ex?

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



Michael and I broke up over a photo comment. It sounds funny but yes, it happened.



I do not cut ties with my exes because we broke up. I keep them around because no one knows what the future holds. I mean in terms of help.



Michael was very good to me when we were friends and he was a virgin in the dating space so when he proposed to me, I decided to be the first best girlfriend he had.



I love posting on my WhatsApp status and Michael was my number one commenter. Anything he comments, I reply by saying “I know I am foine”.



For some time, he stopped passing comments under my posts as well as ghosted me. I assumed he was busy but it happened for three consecutive days which was unlike of him.



I confronted him and not knowing, Michael went through my phone and didn’t understand why I send love emojis to my friends and exes when they comment under my post but for him, I just give him a straight response.



I accepted I was wrong and apologized to him. He forgave me and that was the end of our relationship. We didn’t officially break up but he ignored me. If I call him, it’s either he doesn’t pick up the call or he comes up with an excuse not to talk to me.



Imagine going through a broken heart during Covid...hmm.



After four years, this young man called me and according to him, he wants us to get back together. We have a date this weekend and will be expecting an answer.



I am single but do not know whether to accept him back or not.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb. mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/NOQ