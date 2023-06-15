Dear GhanaWeb: I want to distance myself from my children

LifeStyle of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a mother with three adult children in their 30s. I have been separated from their father for many years due to his consistent infidelity, which caused a strain on our relationship.



Unfortunately, my sons seem to have picked up some negative communication habits from their father, as they often display rudeness and dismissiveness towards me and others. It is particularly hurtful because their father used to fat-shame me after I had children.



He wouldn't mind if it was in front of his extended family or his friends.



Lately, I have been considering the best approach for my relationship with my sons. While I do love them, their behaviour consistently brings me unhappiness.



I am torn between simply distancing myself from them without explanation or having a conversation to express my feelings.



The thought of engaging in a discussion with them is daunting, and I would prefer to minimize interactions.



It's worth mentioning that my daughter and I have a strong bond, and she acknowledges the mistreatment I endured from their father.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ADA/WA