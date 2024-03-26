Dear GhanaWeb: I pay my wife before she sleeps with me

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife, hmmm, I don’t know what is going on in her mind for her to charge me an amount before I can have sex with her. Her sudden behaviour began when we moved to a new neighbourhood.



I returned from work one evening to spend some quality time with my wife. We got into the mood, and when I was about to remove my jeans, she asked me to pay her before she had sex with me.



I was amazed and asked why she was taking the money. She replied that the money symbolises her value after marriage. I thought she was joking, but she insisted on taking the money, and that made me realize how serious it was.



I was also horny that day, and I had no choice but to pay. She charges GHC 200.00 for four rounds of sex. This became the new normal at my marital home, and it’s been going on for two years.



Recently, she told me she had increased the price, and that made me angry. I told her I wasn’t going to pay her any money and threatened to seek pleasure somewhere else.



She wore an unbothered look, and would you believe me if I told you I hadn’t had sex for 6 months? I consulted her parents and mine about her behaviour.



They were also surprised, and they advised her to stop. We got home from the meeting, and she attacked me for involving our parents in the matter. That even worsened the case; she cooks when she feels like it and hardly stays at home.



Her behaviour is making me think that she is cheating on me. Could that be the reason behind her intolerable actions?



