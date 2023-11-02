Dear GhanaWeb: I married the devil’s son

LifeStyle of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb:



I had given up on love until I met my husband, who made me believe that true love existed.



He was caring, loving, and a down-to-earth person. I always referred to him as an angel sent from Heaven because of the love he was showing me.



We eventually got married and began the journey on a smooth ground until after two years of marriage when my husband began to reveal his devilish sides.



Hmm, he’s the meanest person I’ve ever met. I’m finding it difficult to even speak to anyone about how my husband treats me.



The maltreatment started after we welcomed our second child. He easily gets angry and has suddenly developed a nagging attitude where he complains about everything I do, even if it’s a minor mistake.



He goes to work and comes home late and uses his lateness as an excuse not to eat my food, and anytime I complain, he says nothing and leaves the house. With that, it will take about a week before he returns home.



We’re in our fourth year and I don’t remember the last time my husband dined with me, had a conversation with me, and to add up, had sex with me. With the latter, he teases me by making sure I’m in the mood and he would later tell me he’s tired and wants to sleep.



I have sat down to figure out what the problem could be and from my side, I have been a very submissive and respectful wife so I’m not the one at fault here.



He has stopped paying his children’s school fees, not to mention feeding them. I do everything at home and as I’m writing to you, it’s been six months since I saw my husband.



I don’t understand how the angel I knew suddenly changed into the devil’s son.



I should have listened to my friend who advised me to probe him since his actions were too good to be true.



