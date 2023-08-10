Dear GhanaWeb: I'm tired of dating; every man I date cheats on me

LifeStyle of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



Each and every guy I've been involved with has engaged in infidelity, and honestly, I'm not inclined to reveal the exact count.



It's been a consistent pattern, regardless of the effort I've put in – whether it was being physically intimate, preparing meals, or meeting their desires.



What steps can I take? This situation is leaving me feeling frustrated and disillusioned.



