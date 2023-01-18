Dear GhanaWeb: I'm suffocating in my marriage

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I dated my wife for four years before we got married. But to my surprise, she changed soon after our honeymoon.



My wife would not let me step out without my wedding ring and would keep track of who called me, even when it was just my female boss.



She recently went crazy, asking me what she looks like and more.



In her absence, I cannot communicate with my female cousins. If I run into a female friend at the mall, she starts watching the clock to see how long I chat with her.



I feel humiliated and suffocated. Should I end this marriage because she has gone beyond reason now?



