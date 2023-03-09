Dear GhanaWeb: I'm disturbed as my wife secretly counsels my friend on his marriage

LifeStyle of Thursday, 9 March 2023
Dear GhanaWeb,
It's natural for couples to share things, but there are certain boundaries that should be respected.
My wife has always been friendly with my friends, which I never minded until I discovered that one of them was confiding in her about his marriage without my knowledge.
The news disturbed me deeply, and I don't want to overreact, but it feels like a violation of trust.
I can't help but wonder what else they might be discussing behind my back, and the thought of my friend sharing intimate details about his personal life with my wife is unsettling.
I want them to stop talking altogether, but I'm not sure how to bring it up without causing a rift in our friendship or my marriage.
It's a delicate situation, and I fear that addressing it might make things worse rather than better.
