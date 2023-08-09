Dear GhanaWeb: I'm considering separation due to sleepless nights caused by my wife's prolonged prayers

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife burdens me with lengthy midnight prayers that prevent me from getting sleep.



This frustrating behaviour began two years ago, and I am exhausted and unable to cope with it any longer.



When I express my concerns, she insists that the devil has influenced me, which is quite infuriating to hear.



I don't mind if she prays for an hour, but she can sometimes pray for up to four hours, and I'm amazed at how she manages to wake up for work afterwards.



What should I do in this situation?



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.





ADA/OGB