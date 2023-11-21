Dear GhanaWeb: I’m close to getting my dream job but I have to lie to get employed

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I studied engineering and have been working very hard to get employed at one of the renowned engineering companies in this country, but because of this messy government, it’s been hard for me to do that.



I’ve been engaging in jobs outside my profession so I can feed myself and my family.



I have friends who through connections have landed a job in this company and I know they are trying their best to get me there.



After four years of rejected applications and patiently waiting for good news, I was called for an interview.



The interview was successful and I received a call from the company to come for a second interview, which I informed my friend about.



So, he gave me a heads-up on what to expect during the interview.



According to him, they would want to know where I live, and my family background.



He also explained to me that they prefer to employ people who live in specific locations like East Legon, Osu, Airport, and other residential areas because of past incidents.



My friend also told me they don’t like to pick people who live in commercial areas like Nima, Fadama, and some Zongo communities.



Sadly, I fall into the above-mentioned places because I grew up in a ghetto community and still live there.



My friend is advising me to lie to enable me to get the job. I also do not know how to lie. I fumble whenever I try to lie and it lands me into trouble.



My fear about this is the aftermath when they find out I lied. I might lose the job; something I've worked hard to get.



The interview is in a few days and still pondering over the issue.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



ED/BB