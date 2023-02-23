Dear GhanaWeb: I'm a single man in my 50s and in need of a relationship

LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am in my early 50s, and I was so busy earning and enjoying my life that I never felt the need to marry.



But now with my parents gone, I feel like I have no one. My friends and relatives are busy in their respective lives and I have no one I can call my own.



