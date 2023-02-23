You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 23Article 1719701

LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: I'm a single man in my 50s and in need of a relationship

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a middle aged man File photo of a middle aged man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am in my early 50s, and I was so busy earning and enjoying my life that I never felt the need to marry.

But now with my parents gone, I feel like I have no one. My friends and relatives are busy in their respective lives and I have no one I can call my own.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/OGB