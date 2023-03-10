You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 10Article 1728437

LifeStyle of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: I lost my husband and his family is fighting to take all the properties he willed to me

Dear GhanaWeb,

I have recently been widowed, and my husband has bequeathed everything he owned solely to me in his will. Although he was wealthy, his family abandoned him during his illness, while I cared for him.

Unfortunately, his family has now approached me with a request for a share of his assets, and legal proceedings are underway.

I am uncertain about how to proceed and do not feel equipped to handle this situation. Can you please provide me with some advice?


Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb mailto:via:features@ghanaweb.com.


