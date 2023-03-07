You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 07Article 1726436

Dear GhanaWeb: I impregnated my best friend's daughter

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a 37-year-old man who has impregnated his best friend's 18-year-old daughter. Her parents are not aware yet, but I intend to marry her, but I am not sure how to bring the issue up with my friend.

Please advise me on the way to go.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

