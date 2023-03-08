You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 08Article 1727087

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't spoken to my wife in six months because of her sick mother

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of an unhappy man File photo of an unhappy man

Dear GhanaWeb,

My wife's mother has been ill, and she has moved in to care for her. We haven't talked in six months due to this reason.

I miss her, but I'm afraid to tell her because it would make me appear insensitive. This gap between us is too much for me.

Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/BB