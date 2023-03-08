Dear GhanaWeb: I haven't spoken to my wife in six months because of her sick mother

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



My wife's mother has been ill, and she has moved in to care for her. We haven't talked in six months due to this reason.



I miss her, but I'm afraid to tell her because it would make me appear insensitive. This gap between us is too much for me.



Dear GhanaWeb is a relationship and lifestyle advice column by GhanaWeb where the GhanaWeb audience responds to your questions and problems about relationships at home, work, and beyond. Share yours with GhanaWeb via:features@ghanaweb.com.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/BB