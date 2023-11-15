Dear GhanaWeb: I have to beg my wife to have sex with me

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I know in the religious space, sex after marriage is the best practice but I think sometimes we need to break the rule to avoid any future disturbances.



My wife and I dated for four years before we got married.



When we began the relationship, she requested that she wanted to abstain from sex till we got married, and I agreed with the terms she proposed.



We finally got married this year in March. I know some couples start their honeymoon on the evening of the day they officially tied the knot, but I decided to start ours a week after the wedding because of the stress before and after the ceremony.



The week ended successfully and it was time to start our honeymoon. That night, I had prepared myself to give my wife hot, steamy sex since it was the first time we were going to do it.



I began touching her when she told me to stop because she was tired. Although I was hurt, I decided to save the energy for the following day.



Soon the next day arrived. I approached her but she gave excuses that it was that time of the month so we should postpone it to the following week.



We were ushered into another week; I went to her and she gave me another excuse that she was not feeling well. Every day came with new excuses and that was getting on my nerves.



I confronted her one day and that night she eventually gave me one. With that, it took her like 2 months before she had sex with me.



From that day till now, I always have to fight her before she gives me sex.



We’re in our eighth month and I can tell you the number of times we’ve had sex; five times.



I have sat her down to talk to her and even invited our Pastor’s wife into this issue but she still doesn’t want to change.



I don’t want to consider cheating as an alternative way to satisfy my pleasure but she’s pushing me to do that.



She always says there’s nothing wrong with her. So, if you’re okay, why do you let me beg you for sex before you give me some?



Why she is acting that way?



