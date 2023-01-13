Dear GhanaWeb: I had sex with my husband's friend while drunk

Entertainment of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I got drunk and had sex with my husband's friend when he visited our family and spent a few days.



His wife is late, as are all his children except the lastborn, who lives in Europe.



We had a lot to drink one night while my husband was out of town. One night, when the children had gone to bed, one thing led to another.



We had sex three times before going to bed.



I am not sure what to do with myself now, and I can’t bring myself to tell my husband.



What should I do?



