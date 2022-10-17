You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 10 17Article 1644407

Dear GhanaWeb: I get aroused from being slapped by my boss

Dear GhanaWeb,

I recently started my first job and my manager is an alluring woman aged 33. She is difficult and very much like a teacher. When I make jokes, she pulls my ears and slaps me inside her office, fortunately not before others.

Every few days, I get a series of slaps on my cheeks. It was embarrassing at first but when I thought of my family, I put up with it.

For a month, I have started getting a strange pleasure from her slaps, sometimes I also feel aroused.

What should I do?

