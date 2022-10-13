Dear GhanaWeb: I gave my wife permission to date another man and she is into him

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Dear GhanaWeb,



I am a 50-year-old man and have been married for 18 years. My wife is in her 40s and has a very high libido. For close to two to three years now, I have not been able to satisfy her in bed. We even attended counselling, however, nothing worked out. She began getting disappointed and I felt regretful about that.



Last year, I allowed her to date another person and fulfil her sexual necessities. She tracked down a 33-year-old person on Facebook in 90 days and began dating him. They even took some time off together.



But now, I have started to doubt my decision. Does she still love me? She seems to be emotionally connected with the guy, making me insecure.



Did I make a wrong decision? Please advise.



