Dear GhanaWeb: I found out my boyfriend was cheating with just the sight of a fork

LifeStyle of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dear GhanaWeb,



I have recently experienced a distressing situation involving my boyfriend that I feel compelled to share. We have been in a relationship for three years, during which I have noticed that he never uses forks.



Concerned about his well-being, as he had been avoiding my calls, I decided to pay him a visit. When I arrived at his place, I found him lounging on the couch, appearing tired.



I inquired if he had seen my missed calls, to which he claimed he was asleep. Feeling thirsty, I headed to the kitchen to get some water and noticed a bowl with a fork in the sink.



Returning to the living room, I questioned him about any visitors he might have had. His immediate response gave him away. He asked if someone in the house had informed me, mentioning Sister Akua.



I am deeply troubled by this discovery and seek advice on how to address this situation. Your insights would be greatly appreciated.



ADA/OGB